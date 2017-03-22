Boat goes airborne in wreck on Lake Jacksonville during Jacksonville Open fishing tournament
A boat wreck sent a bass boat airborne after it struck a smaller boat during a fishing tournament late Thursday. The boats collided about 10 p.m. on Lake Jacksonville during the weigh-in at the Jacksonville Open fishing tournament.
