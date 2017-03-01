Jacksonville police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect at large
According to Chief of Police Andrew Hawkes, the shooting happened on Wednesday, February 8th in the 1100 block of Skyline Street in Jacksonville. Police identified the shooter as Darel Hamilton, 25, who police say fled the scene.
