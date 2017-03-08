Five people arrested in narcotics search in Cherokee County
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, on February 17, at approximately 6:30 am, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Investigators executed a Narcotic Search Warrant at a residence located in the 700 block of Lincoln Street in Jacksonville, Texas. Several items of suspected contraband were seized from the residence, including Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Ecstasy pills, "Crack" Cocaine, and U.S. currency.
