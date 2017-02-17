Condensed milk and evaporated milk ar...

Condensed milk and evaporated milk are two different products

Tuesday Feb 7

Dear Heloise: What is the difference between condensed milk and evaporated milk? Can I use one in place of the other? - Shirley in Fullerton, Calif. It can be confusing, but here's the scoop: Sweetened condensed milk is whole milk that has 60 percent of the water removed when heated and then has sugar added.

