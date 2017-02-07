Axalta to Buy Century Industrial Co...

Coatings manufacturer Axalta has announced plans to acquire Century Industrial Coatings , a 50-year-old company that makes coatings for structural steel, oil and gas, rail cars and other OEM applications. Jacksonville, Texas-based Century is known for products including CenturyGuard water-based primers, Century Extreme epoxy and polyurethane coatings, and its Century EcoExtreme line, designed for its low VOC content.

