Axalta to Buy Century Industrial Co...

Axalta to Buy Century Industrial Co...

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: PaintSquare

Coatings manufacturer Axalta has announced plans to acquire Century Industrial Coatings , a 50-year-old company that makes coatings for structural steel, oil and gas, rail cars and other OEM applications. Jacksonville, Texas-based Century is known for products including CenturyGuard water-based primers, Century Extreme epoxy and polyurethane coatings, and its Century EcoExtreme line, designed for its low VOC content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Mon nighthawk 266
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 1 LOL 12
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Jan 28 Travler 1
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan '17 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,656,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC