Axalta Coating Systems to Acquire Century Industrial Coatings
From left to right: Michael Cash, President of Industrial Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, Don Harvey, CEO, O'Marie McDonald Harvey, Co-Owner, and Clayton Dean Harvey, President of Century Industrial Coatings )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Century Industrial Coatings, a leading manufacturer of high performance industrial coatings for structural steel, oil and gas, rail cars and other OEM applications. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
