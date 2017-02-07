Axalta Coating Systems to Acquire Century Industrial Coatings

From left to right: Michael Cash, President of Industrial Coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, Don Harvey, CEO, O'Marie McDonald Harvey, Co-Owner, and Clayton Dean Harvey, President of Century Industrial Coatings )--Axalta Coating Systems , a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Century Industrial Coatings, a leading manufacturer of high performance industrial coatings for structural steel, oil and gas, rail cars and other OEM applications. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.