6 sex offenders under investigation after Cherokee County compliance check
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office conducted a routine Sex Offender Compliance check early Thursday morning . Approximately forty peace officers from several agencies were assigned to 11 teams and attempted to check 109 Registered Sex Offenders living within Cherokee County, excluding the City of Jacksonville.
