Suspect wanted for thefts in Smith County arrested in Kentucky
Gary Lynn Garrett, 53, was arrested by Kentucky State Police. He is wanted for nine different complaints in Smith county, including a church in Troup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|LOL
|12
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC