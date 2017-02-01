Suspect wanted for thefts in Smith Co...

Suspect wanted for thefts in Smith County arrested in Kentucky

Gary Lynn Garrett, 53, was arrested by Kentucky State Police. He is wanted for nine different complaints in Smith county, including a church in Troup.

