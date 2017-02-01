Suspect in string of Jacksonville burglaries jailed on multiple charges
On Sunday, January 1, 2017, Jacksonville Police patrol division rolled up on what appeared to be a burglary in progress at the Atwood Finance Pawn Shop, located at 611 N. Bolton Street. Upon further investigation, they found the suspect's truck parked behind a neighboring business.
