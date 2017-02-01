Houston White of Rusk will celebrate ...

Houston White of Rusk will celebrate 104th birthday on Thursday

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Rusk City Councilman Ben Middlebrooks presented White a key to the city on Wednesday and the Houston White Pavilion, named in his honor, will be completed Thursday at the Rusk Lions Park. According to the plaque on the pavilion, White was born in Colorado City on Jan. 12, 1913, and moved to Jacksonville with his family as a boy.

Jacksonville, TX

