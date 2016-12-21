Police searching for missing 88-year-...

Police searching for missing 88-year-old man

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSWO

The Navarro County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. The man, Rufus Tarrant, has been diagnosed with Cognitive Impairment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Perryman Dec 22 Inquisitor 1
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov 28 Debam1356 19
Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15) Nov '16 Amymo 9
Joe Gorman (Aug '12) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 3
News REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously... Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 4
News Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 147
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jacksonville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,386,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC