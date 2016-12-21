Jacksonville ISD and Mostyn Moreno Educational Foundation treat...

For the past 18 years, the Mostyn Moreno Educational Foundation has sponsored Christmas Lights, a shopping spree for special needs students, which began with Jacksonville ISD. More than 100 teachers, aides and guests helped special needs students from Jacksonville ISD pick out Christmas gifts during an annual shopping spree sponsored by the Mostyn Moreno Educational Foundation on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

