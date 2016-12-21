Death penalty sought for man accused ...

Death penalty sought for man accused of burning girlfriend

Tuesday Dec 6

Prosecutors in Florida say they'll seek the death penalty in the case of a man accused of setting fire to his girlfriend inside a buffet restaurant where she worked. Darryl Whipple pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in court Tuesday.

