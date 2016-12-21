Cherokee, Smith County GOP clubs and ...

Cherokee, Smith County GOP clubs and Grassroots meetings among upcoming political happenings

The Cherokee County Republican Club will meet at 6:30 Tuesday at Hong King Supper Buffett, 1644 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville. The speaker will be Ray Myers, a retired teacher, coach and principal.

