Cherokee, Smith County GOP clubs and Grassroots meetings among upcoming political happenings
The Cherokee County Republican Club will meet at 6:30 Tuesday at Hong King Supper Buffett, 1644 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville. The speaker will be Ray Myers, a retired teacher, coach and principal.
