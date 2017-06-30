UMO offers a friendlya experiences to...

UMO offers a friendlya experiences to military students

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: The Sampson Independent

Each year, Victory Media evaluates schools and employers throughout the nation and ranks them based on their "military friendliness," which is described as an organization's investment in the improvement of the lives of veterans and active duty military personnel. The Military Friendly list honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities, and trade schools that are working to embrace veterans as their students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Jun 14 Darnell from Mary... 6
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 24
bb (Aug '16) May '17 mkl 10
News As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16) May '17 mkl 2
News Linniman not guilty (Mar '06) May '17 1989 information 5
mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14) May '17 C Jenkins 15
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) May '17 Ollady 26
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,121 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC