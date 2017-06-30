N.C. 53 roadwork expected to cause delays
When residents and businesses along Burgaw Highway began seeing survey stakes and metal construction signs appearing between Holly Shelter Road and Onslow Pines Road on N.C. 53, some grew concerned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Jun 14
|Darnell from Mary...
|6
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|24
|bb (Aug '16)
|May '17
|mkl
|10
|As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16)
|May '17
|mkl
|2
|Linniman not guilty (Mar '06)
|May '17
|1989 information
|5
|mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14)
|May '17
|C Jenkins
|15
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Ollady
|26
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC