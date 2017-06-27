With wind farm moratorium, renewable energy deal in doubt
Legislation agreed upon by North Carolina renewable energy interests and Duke Energy to extend the utility's requirements to use more alternative power appears to be in jeopardy as a key senator repeats his attempts to delay wind energy permits through 2020. A bill that passed the House with the support of many groups would change how Duke Energy purchases electricity through solar, biomass and other options.
