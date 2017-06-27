Tarawa Terrace II gate closed off starting Friday
Safety concerns have prompted the closing of Camp Lejeune's Tarawa Terrace II gate beginning Friday at 5 p.m. There was a traffic study conducted between Camp Lejeune and the City of Jacksonville, the end result of which was Jacksonville recommending the gate's closure, said Anthony Prinz, the Jacksonville Transportation Services administrator.
