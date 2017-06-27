Tarawa Terrace II gate closed off sta...

Tarawa Terrace II gate closed off starting Friday

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

Safety concerns have prompted the closing of Camp Lejeune's Tarawa Terrace II gate beginning Friday at 5 p.m. There was a traffic study conducted between Camp Lejeune and the City of Jacksonville, the end result of which was Jacksonville recommending the gate's closure, said Anthony Prinz, the Jacksonville Transportation Services administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Jun 14 Darnell from Mary... 6
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 24
bb (Aug '16) May 31 mkl 10
News As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16) May 31 mkl 2
News Linniman not guilty (Mar '06) May 29 1989 information 5
mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14) May '17 C Jenkins 15
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) May '17 Ollady 26
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC