Steaka n Shake still planning 3 area ...

Steaka n Shake still planning 3 area locations

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Since that story aired, WWAY spoke with Nekillim Foodservice Group owner Jeff Milliken, who says they are actually breaking ground on the Jacksonville location July 10. Milliken says his management team for that restaurant has already been hired and is currently training in Charlotte. This restaurant is expected to open by Thanksgiving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Jun 14 Darnell from Mary... 6
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 24
bb (Aug '16) May 31 mkl 10
News As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16) May 31 mkl 2
News Linniman not guilty (Mar '06) May 29 1989 information 5
mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14) May '17 C Jenkins 15
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) May '17 Ollady 26
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC