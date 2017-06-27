Steaka n Shake still planning 3 area locations
Since that story aired, WWAY spoke with Nekillim Foodservice Group owner Jeff Milliken, who says they are actually breaking ground on the Jacksonville location July 10. Milliken says his management team for that restaurant has already been hired and is currently training in Charlotte. This restaurant is expected to open by Thanksgiving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Jun 14
|Darnell from Mary...
|6
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|24
|bb (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|10
|As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|2
|Linniman not guilty (Mar '06)
|May 29
|1989 information
|5
|mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14)
|May '17
|C Jenkins
|15
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Ollady
|26
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC