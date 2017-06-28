Senate passes amendment to keep open veterans cemeteries,...

Mathew Stallings places flowers on his grandfather's grave in the Eastern North Carolina Veterans Cemetery Thursday afternoon as his brother Michael Ovitt, and mother, Allyson Stallings, watch. As six-year-old Mathew Stallings was kneeling Thursday afternoon to place flowers at his grandfather's grave, politicians in Raleigh were busy jockeying to assign blame or take credit for funding the Eastern North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

