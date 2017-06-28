Senate passes amendment to keep open ...

Senate passes amendment to keep open veterans cemeteries,...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Mathew Stallings places flowers on his grandfather's grave in the Eastern North Carolina Veterans Cemetery Thursday afternoon as his brother Michael Ovitt, and mother, Allyson Stallings, watch. As six-year-old Mathew Stallings was kneeling Thursday afternoon to place flowers at his grandfather's grave, politicians in Raleigh were busy jockeying to assign blame or take credit for funding the Eastern North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Jun 14 Darnell from Mary... 6
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 24
bb (Aug '16) May '17 mkl 10
News As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16) May '17 mkl 2
News Linniman not guilty (Mar '06) May '17 1989 information 5
mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14) May '17 C Jenkins 15
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) May '17 Ollady 26
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,121 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC