ONWASA: Onslow drinking water not impacted by Cape Fear contamination
The regional water system that provides public drinking water for most of Onslow County said the local water supply is not impacted by the chemical contamination found recently in the Cape Fear River in southeastern North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Darnell from Mary...
|6
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|24
|bb (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|10
|As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|2
|Linniman not guilty (Mar '06)
|May 29
|1989 information
|5
|mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14)
|May 23
|C Jenkins
|15
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|May 22
|Ollady
|26
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC