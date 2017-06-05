No new taxes
After months of consultation by staff with department heads and workshops separating “needs” from “wants,” Onslow County commissioners unanimously approved a $215.6 million budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 during their regular meeting Monday evening at the Government Center in Burton Park in Jacksonville.
