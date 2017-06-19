Museum of the Marine adds new monument
The Marine Corps Interrogator Translator Teams monument is made from a 38,000 piece of granite with a plaque affixed to one side noting the history of the ITTs and on the other side names of ITT Marines who died in combat etched into the stone, organizers previously told The Daily News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Jun 14
|Darnell from Mary...
|6
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|24
|bb (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|10
|As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|2
|Linniman not guilty (Mar '06)
|May 29
|1989 information
|5
|mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14)
|May 23
|C Jenkins
|15
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Ollady
|26
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC