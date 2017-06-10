Marine William Bee gets Purple Heart after Afghan tour

On June 8, 2010 he narrowly escaped with his life when a cluster of IEDs exploded 4ft away from him. He lost two close friends and blames himself The battle hardened Marine was already the subject of one of the most iconic images of the War on Terror, having been photographed in a near miss when Taliban opened fire on him in May 2008 The father of one who now lives in Jacksonville, NC, with his wife Bobbie and their son Ethan, 8, was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery - six years after returning from war After speaking to DailyMail.com in 2015, he began receiving the help he needed.

