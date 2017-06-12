Jacksonville council back in action U...

Jacksonville council back in action Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

The council and mayor will conduct a brief workshop examining a pretrial intervention program and an organization change prior to their regular meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Jun 14 Darnell from Mary... 6
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 24
bb (Aug '16) May 31 mkl 10
News As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16) May 31 mkl 2
News Linniman not guilty (Mar '06) May 29 1989 information 5
mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14) May 23 C Jenkins 15
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) May 22 Ollady 26
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Onslow County was issued at June 17 at 4:28AM EDT

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,595 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC