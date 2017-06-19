Former homicide suspect arrested on kidnapping charges
A Jacksonvile man acquitted of kidnapping and killing his neighbor in a 2013 trial has been arrested with a friend who testified against him on charges of felony common law robbery, second degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.
