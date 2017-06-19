Family seeks answers
Family and friends of a man reported missing and later found dead in a roadside ditch last month held a peaceful protest in downtown Jacksonville Monday morning demanding officials “reopen” the case and bring “Justice for Tre.” Clifton Daniel McFadden lll, 24, was last seen May 15 at his father's Fieldcrest home in ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
