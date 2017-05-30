Environmental Ed. Center at Sturgeon City moving forward
When Don Herring first visited the property that would eventually become known as Sturgeon City “you couldn't see the river but you could sure smell the sewage treatment plant,” the charter member of the Sturgeon City board of directors who serves as chairman and president recalled.
