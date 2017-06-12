Coastal Carolina Regional Airport awarded $3 million grant to repave second runway
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern has received a $3 million grant for a runway repaving project, part of improvements for 11 airports across North Carolina. It is part of $35.4 million in state funding for projects by the N.C. Board of Transportation's Aviation Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Jun 14
|Darnell from Mary...
|6
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|24
|bb (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|10
|As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|2
|Linniman not guilty (Mar '06)
|May 29
|1989 information
|5
|mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14)
|May 23
|C Jenkins
|15
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|May 22
|Ollady
|26
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC