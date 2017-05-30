Camp Lejeune welcomes new CO
New base and region commander Michael Scalise is prepared to take the helm, he said, “and is going to continue to press on” with his mission of unit readiness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bb (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|10
|As Crime Stoppers tips increase, so do arrests ... (Aug '16)
|May 31
|mkl
|2
|Linniman not guilty (Mar '06)
|May 29
|1989 information
|5
|mayor phillips is guilty. (Apr '14)
|May 23
|C Jenkins
|15
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|May 22
|Ollady
|26
|The electorial college (Oct '16)
|May 19
|Common Sense
|2
|Any one know Chris Casey in J-ville , (Jan '14)
|May 17
|Seriouslysmartert...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC