Volunteers sought to a hikea 1,200 miles in a day

Monday May 1

Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail are asking for participants to accomplish a profound adventure: hiking the entire Mountains-to-Seas Trail in one day. “On September 9, the goal is to hike or paddle 100 percent of the trail,” Executive Director Kate Dixon said.

