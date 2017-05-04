Volunteers sought to a hikea 1,200 miles in a day
Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail are asking for participants to accomplish a profound adventure: hiking the entire Mountains-to-Seas Trail in one day. “On September 9, the goal is to hike or paddle 100 percent of the trail,” Executive Director Kate Dixon said.
