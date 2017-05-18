Traffic light out at major intersection
The City of Jacksonville is warning motorists that a signal outage at U.S. 17 and Piney Green is expected to cause significant travel delays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one know Chris Casey in J-ville , (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Seriouslysmartert...
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr '17
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar '17
|Chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC