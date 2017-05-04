Student to become graduate, officer, ...

Student to become graduate, officer, married within 3 days

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBTV

Life is arriving fast for a North Carolina university student who becomes a graduate, Marine Corps officer and a newlywed within three days. The Daily News of Jacksonville reports that Isaiah Levia's big changes are lined up next weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Apr 11 jimbo 25
Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13) Apr 8 Brian from jackso... 2
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Apr 8 Brian from jackso... 5
Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers Apr '17 CuriousLeigh123 2
looking for a nurse Mar '17 Chris 1
News 20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas... Mar '17 Joyce 1
Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson Mar '17 Childhood friends 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC