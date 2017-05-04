Student to become graduate, officer, married within 3 days
Life is arriving fast for a North Carolina university student who becomes a graduate, Marine Corps officer and a newlywed within three days. The Daily News of Jacksonville reports that Isaiah Levia's big changes are lined up next weekend.
