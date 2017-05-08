Searching for answers -
Donna Odum, a retired Sampson County Schools teacher, is looking for information about her birth family. Adopted at just three months old, Odum began looking for her birth parents about 14 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Apr 11
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr '17
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar '17
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar '17
|Childhood friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC