Partnership promotes recycling, awareness at Marines base camp
Pittsburgh-based Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, has announced the completion of activities to promote environmental awareness and increase participation and engagement in the solid waste and recycling programs at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune , Jacksonville, North Carolina. Michael Baker says its work has increased understanding of environmental standards and established strong stewardship habits in the installation's community of children who passed on their knowledge to their parents and friends, elevating the environmental consciousness of the entire population.
