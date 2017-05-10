Onslow County Commissioners to set budget hearing
When Onslow County Commissioners meet May 15 at 7 p.m. for their regular meeting, they'll be presented with a proposed fiscal year 2017-2018 budget and be asked to set a public hearing on June 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Burton Park in Jacksonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Cheated
|14
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr '17
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar '17
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC