Man Arrested for Making 60 Plus 911 Calls
A man with a Jacksonville, North Carolina address was arrested by Plymouth Police Officer Tim Taberski early Tuesday morning for Harassment by way of Telephone Calls and False Informing. 39 year old Douglas J. Mattice was located about 2:45 in the morning near room 137 at the Economy Inn on North Michigan Street.
