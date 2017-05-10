Jacksonville nears closer to adoptable budget Posted at
Emergency room and recreation fees plus an undetermined employee pay raise are all that stand in the way of an adoptable budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Apr 11
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr '17
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar '17
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar '17
|Childhood friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC