Jacksonville man accused of raping mentally disabled woman Updated at
Justin Shane Bechtel, of Phillips Road, was arrested by the Jacksonville Police Department Saturday and charged with felony second degree forcible sex offense and felony second degree forcible rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|Ollady
|26
|The electorial college (Oct '16)
|Fri
|Common Sense
|2
|Any one know Chris Casey in J-ville , (Jan '14)
|May 17
|Seriouslysmartert...
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr '17
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC