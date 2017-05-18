45 animals seized in animal cruelty c...

45 animals seized in animal cruelty case; 3 found dead

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The electorial college (Oct '16) Fri Common Sense 2
Any one know Chris Casey in J-ville , (Jan '14) May 17 Seriouslysmartert... 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Apr '17 jimbo 25
Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13) Apr '17 Brian from jackso... 2
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Apr '17 Brian from jackso... 5
Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers Apr '17 CuriousLeigh123 2
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,194,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC