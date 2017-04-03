Winds damage pedestrian bridge at Vietnam Memorial
Crews from Jacksonville Parks were notified at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon that a hardwood tree had fallen onto a portion of the bridge that connects the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in downtown Jacksonville, according to City Manager Richard Woodruff.
