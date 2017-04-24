Turning tide on abuse -
Members of the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition are hosting a community drug summit to help educate the public on the dangers of substance abuse. A medicine drop box is located at the Clinton Police Department for the disposal of unused or expired medication.
