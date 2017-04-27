Our View: A welcome shift in economic incentives
A bill approved this week by the N.C. Senate Finance Committee would direct incentives money from the Job Development Investment Grant to poorer counties across the state. The bill, authored by N.C. Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown, R-Jacksonville, would set a reasonable limit on the amount of incentives money going to wealthier counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Apr 11
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr 5
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar '17
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar '17
|Childhood friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC