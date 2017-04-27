Our View: A welcome shift in economic...

Our View: A welcome shift in economic incentives

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

A bill approved this week by the N.C. Senate Finance Committee would direct incentives money from the Job Development Investment Grant to poorer counties across the state. The bill, authored by N.C. Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown, R-Jacksonville, would set a reasonable limit on the amount of incentives money going to wealthier counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Apr 11 jimbo 25
Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13) Apr 8 Brian from jackso... 2
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Apr 8 Brian from jackso... 5
Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers Apr 5 CuriousLeigh123 2
looking for a nurse Mar '17 Chris 1
News 20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas... Mar '17 Joyce 1
Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson Mar '17 Childhood friends 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,589,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC