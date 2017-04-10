Man accused of strangling woman is out of jail Updated at
A man accused of leaving hand prints on the neck of the woman he allegedly strangled has bonded out of jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Tue
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr 5
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar 22
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar 21
|Childhood friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC