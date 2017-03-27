Man accused of sex act with 6-year-old Updated at
Ryan Joseph Roman, 22, of Williamsburg Parkway in Jacksonville was arrested March 31 by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office and charged with statutory sex offense with child by adult, indecent liberties with child and crime against nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nurse
|Mar 22
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar 22
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar 21
|Childhood friends
|1
|Girl at bww
|Mar 15
|Longjohn
|1
|The H Train
|Mar 11
|NewToEmeraldIsle
|1
|Learn to Pole Dance in JACKSONVILLE (Jun '09)
|Mar 11
|poleman
|19
|Chasity Edens
|Mar 7
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC