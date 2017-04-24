Man accused of habitual DWI following wrecks, property damage Updated at
Frankie Delgado, 54, of Shadowridge Drive in Jacksonville was arrested Tuesday by the Jacksonville Police Department and charged with habitual impaired driving, driving while impaired, four counts of hit and run, failure to report accident, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of driving while license revoked, failure ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Apr 11
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr 5
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar '17
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar '17
|Childhood friends
|1
