Jacksonville demolishes 100th dilapid...

Jacksonville demolishes 100th dilapidated dwelling

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

At the controls of a 13.5-ton, CASE hydraulic excavator, Lazzara dropped its massive claw into the front roof of 121 ½ Poplar Street - the first of two, side-by-side, one-story homes demolished Wednesday morning - in downtown Jacksonville in a practical observance of National Community Development Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jacksonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12) Apr 11 jimbo 25
Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13) Apr 8 Brian from jackso... 2
Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15) Apr 8 Brian from jackso... 5
Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers Apr 5 CuriousLeigh123 2
looking for a nurse Mar 22 Chris 1
News 20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas... Mar 22 Joyce 1
Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson Mar 21 Childhood friends 1
See all Jacksonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jacksonville Forum Now

Jacksonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jacksonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Jacksonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,411,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC