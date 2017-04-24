Honoring their service
Hundreds gathered at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial's Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville Saturday morning under a warm, blue sky in observance of Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, an annual event that honors the men and women who served during the 16-year war that claimed more than 58,000 American lives and wounded and maimed countless ... (more)
Read more at Jacksonville Daily News.
