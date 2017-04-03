Have we stopped caring about what is actually important?
I consider our local area to be from Jacksonville to Wilmington. Why? Because if I heard that a crazy person was on the loose meaning to do harm in any of those areas I would be on alert! Well, our local area had several tragic losses this past week, it seems like every day we are learning of the passing of someone "too young" or "too kind;" but unlike in the past when people took mourning very seriously, we now just a few minutes to process the information and then we must move on.
