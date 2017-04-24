Charles Arthur Springer
Charles Arthur Springer, 84, of 1314 McAllister Road, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at his home. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 2:00pm at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelby Shopper And Info.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jacksonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuckahoe MC Club (Apr '12)
|Apr 11
|jimbo
|25
|Review: KAR-Kare Towing LLC (Aug '13)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|2
|Review: Daves Towing Service (Nov '15)
|Apr 8
|Brian from jackso...
|5
|Cosmo's and Beauty Pro's Rate local Employers
|Apr 5
|CuriousLeigh123
|2
|looking for a nurse
|Mar '17
|Chris
|1
|20 tons of potatoes come through MO to help eas...
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|1
|Looking 4 family of Dennis(Bucky)Lawson
|Mar '17
|Childhood friends
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jacksonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC